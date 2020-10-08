What’s Happening

Guns Save Life to meet
CHARLESTON — The monthly meeting of Guns Save Life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in the Unique Suites Hotel Banquet rooms, 920 W. Lincoln Ave., Charleston.
All meetings are open to the public with no admission charge and social distancing will be observed. Organizers strongly recommend attendees bring and wear face masks. An optional dinner, prepared by the BrickHouse Restaurant will be available at 6 p.m.
Speakers will be John Douglas and Dick Hummel who will display and talk about a collection of WW I Rifles and pistols. Josh Horton, a representative of U.S. Law Shield, will also be present to talk about Concealed Carry Self Defense Insurance.
There will be legislative updates, a 50/50 drawing, and a drawing for a S&W M&P Shield 9mm Kit with a Crimson Trace Laser, pocket knife, flashlight and carry pouch.
Drawing tickets will also be available for future dates and at different meeting sites, including a S&W MP9 9mm Shield w/thumb safety at their Nov. 12 meeting. Tickets will also be available for a "Great Guns" Drawing for a Ruger Mini-14 and 1,000 rounds of ammo to be drawn for at their Dec. 12 meeting. Your presence at any of the main drawings is not necessary to become a winner. There will also be additional prizes to be won by attendees.
For more information or to obtain tickets if you cannot attend, you may contact Bill Harrison at (217) 345-2556 or Justin Bawcum at (217) 508-8459
Chess team selling Cardinals calendars
MATTOON — The Mattoon High School Chess Team is selling official 2021 St. Louis Cardinals calendars. The price is $16 each this year and the team will get to keep $7 of each calendar sold.
These calendars have pictures, the complete season schedule (as long as it is not changed due to the pandemic), and many St. Louis-area coupons that one visit to St. Louis would easily pay for the cost of the calendar, said Jeremy Gibson, chess coach.
The chess team will sell the calendars until the second week of November and the calendars are scheduled to arrive the second week of December.
“This is the team's primary fundraising event each season and we would greatly appreciate your support,” said Gibson.
Checks may be issued to Mattoon High School and mailed to Mattoon High School, Attention: Jeremy Gibson, 2521 Walnut Ave. Mattoon, IL 61938
