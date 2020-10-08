What’s Happening

Guns Save Life to meet

CHARLESTON — The monthly meeting of Guns Save Life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in the Unique Suites Hotel Banquet rooms, 920 W. Lincoln Ave., Charleston.

All meetings are open to the public with no admission charge and social distancing will be observed. Organizers strongly recommend attendees bring and wear face masks. An optional dinner, prepared by the BrickHouse Restaurant will be available at 6 p.m.

Speakers will be John Douglas and Dick Hummel who will display and talk about a collection of WW I Rifles and pistols. Josh Horton, a representative of U.S. Law Shield, will also be present to talk about Concealed Carry Self Defense Insurance.

There will be legislative updates, a 50/50 drawing, and a drawing for a S&W M&P Shield 9mm Kit with a Crimson Trace Laser, pocket knife, flashlight and carry pouch.