What’s Happening

Doudna to host virtual flute recital

CHARLESTON — Join the Doudna Fine Arts Center for a virtual flute recital performed by Rebecca Johnson at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, on the Doudna Fine Art Center's free YouTube page.

This is the final performance of a three-part series entitled "Songs for the Imagination." Experience this event from your home by visiting this link: https://youtu.be/uU3nECtn35A.

Epsilon Sigma Alpha social Tuesday

The Upsilon chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will be having its next social at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the home of Suzi Coffman, weather permitting. RSVP to Suzi at 217-460-1078. Attendees should please bring scissors.

