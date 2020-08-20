What’s Happening

 Skip to main content
Moultrie County Historical and Genealogical Society planning upcoming meetings

The Moultrie County Historical and Genealogical Society will not hold their monthly general meeting for August but are planning to have a September general meeting. Plans are being discussed for the next few months and the coming year.

The Heritage Center will be open as usual with hours Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment at 217-728-4085.

Coles County Democratic Party holding open house

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Democratic Party is hosting an open house for their 2020 headquarters from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 500 6th Charleston, on the square. Local candidates will be speaking at the event outside and masks are required.

Oakland and Hindsboro to hold city wide yard sales

OAKLAND — The Oakland Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 36th Annual Fall Citywide Yard Sale in Oakland starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29.

In conjunction with this event, Hindsboro, six miles west on Route 133 is also having their city wide yard sale.

Maps will be available at McQueen Lumber in Oakland. For more information call 217-346-2125.

