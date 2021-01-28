What’s Happening

Make and Take Valentine's Day craft
CHARLESTON — Pick up Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Take and Make Valentine Tree Craft through its curbside service.
The craft will be available Monday, Feb. 1, through Saturday, Feb. 13, or while supplies last. When you arrive in the parking lot, just call the curbside phone number posted to let the staff know how many crafts you would like and they will bring them out for pick-up
For this Valentine’s Day craft, you will need safety scissors, colored pencils/crayons, and glue. As always, parental supervision is advised. This is a free family program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, please call 217-345-1514.
Doudna to offer virtual recital
CHARLESTON — Join the Doudna Fine Arts Center live on Friday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. for an EIU Faculty Recital featuring Kristin Sarvela.
This will be a musical excursion for solo oboe, and will feature works by Gordon Jacob, Riikka Talvitie, Georg Philipp Telemann, and Henri Tomasi. This recital will be presented live on the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s free YouTube channel.
For more information contact Dennis F. Malak, Director of Programming, Publicity & Promotion, Doudna Fine Arts Center at dfmalak2@eiu.edu.
Litchfield Pickers Market returns
The Litchfield Tourism Office and Prairie Pickers are excited to announce the return of the Litchfield Pickers Market. The 2021 Litchfield Pickers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month: from May to October in downtown Litchfield, 400 N. State St. The exact dates of the 2021 Market will be May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, and Oct. 10.
The Litchfield Pickers Market is a public event that specializes in vintage items, antiques, and collectibles. Applications for the 2021 season are set to become available in February. Notices will be sent to past participants, and new participants will be able to find the information on VisitLitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket.