What’s Happening

Make and Take Valentine's Day craft

CHARLESTON — Pick up Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Take and Make Valentine Tree Craft through its curbside service.

The craft will be available Monday, Feb. 1, through Saturday, Feb. 13, or while supplies last. When you arrive in the parking lot, just call the curbside phone number posted to let the staff know how many crafts you would like and they will bring them out for pick-up

For this Valentine’s Day craft, you will need safety scissors, colored pencils/crayons, and glue. As always, parental supervision is advised. This is a free family program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, please call 217-345-1514.

Doudna to offer virtual recital

CHARLESTON — Join the Doudna Fine Arts Center live on Friday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. for an EIU Faculty Recital featuring Kristin Sarvela.

This will be a musical excursion for solo oboe, and will feature works by Gordon Jacob, Riikka Talvitie, Georg Philipp Telemann, and Henri Tomasi. This recital will be presented live on the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s free YouTube channel.