What’s Happening

Guns Save Life to meet
CHARLESTON — The Annual Ladies Night (Valentine's Day week) meeting of Guns Save Life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Unique Suites Hotel Banquet rooms, 920 West Lincoln Ave., Charleston.
All meetings are open to the public with no admission charge and social distancing should be observed. Organizers strongly recommend attendees bring and wear face masks.
An optional menu, prepared by the Brick House Restaurant will be available at 6 p.m..
The main speaker will be Melissa Harden who will talk about women's safety and situational awareness. There will be legislative and news updates, a 50/50 drawing, and a drawing for a SCCY CPX2 9mm pistol
Drawing tickets will also be available for future dates and at different meeting sites. Attendance is not required to win. There will be additional prizes to be won by all attendees and special prizes for ladies.
For more information or to obtain tickets if you cannot attend, contact Bill Harrison at 217-345-2556 or Justin Bawcum at 217-508-8459.
Books Between Bites updates
MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library have not been holding their Books Between Bites meetings because of COVID-19 and the library being closed. Organizers are hoping to resume regular meetings again in September. Updates will follow in the coming months.
American Legion Quarter Auction to be held
MATTOON — The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction Thursday, Feb. 18. The auction will feature 20 plus vendors. Items will include crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates, kitchenware and more.
The quarter auction is a monthly event, held the third Thursday of each month, with profits going to American Legion Auxiliary projects. This month the proceeds will go to Veterans Support Coalition.
The monthly quarter auction has brought in $22,369 for the community projects.
This event is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bidding starting at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink are available. The American Legion is located at 1903 Maple Ave., Mattoon.
Book sale appointments available
EFFINGHAM — Appointment are being accepted until the end of February for the Shop the Book Sale at the Effingham Public Library.
Those interested can make an appointment by emailing info@effinghamlibrary.org, or by calling the library at 217-342-2464.
The sale has a wide variety of new, lightly used and vintage books, homeschool materials, games and puzzles.
Other categories available include: history, suspense, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi, self-improvement and more. In addition, a large selection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks are available for sale.
Book donations are accepted at the library check out desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.