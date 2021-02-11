What’s Happening

Guns Save Life to meet

CHARLESTON — The Annual Ladies Night (Valentine's Day week) meeting of Guns Save Life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Unique Suites Hotel Banquet rooms, 920 West Lincoln Ave., Charleston.

All meetings are open to the public with no admission charge and social distancing should be observed. Organizers strongly recommend attendees bring and wear face masks.

An optional menu, prepared by the Brick House Restaurant will be available at 6 p.m..

The main speaker will be Melissa Harden who will talk about women's safety and situational awareness. There will be legislative and news updates, a 50/50 drawing, and a drawing for a SCCY CPX2 9mm pistol

Drawing tickets will also be available for future dates and at different meeting sites. Attendance is not required to win. There will be additional prizes to be won by all attendees and special prizes for ladies.

For more information or to obtain tickets if you cannot attend, contact Bill Harrison at 217-345-2556 or Justin Bawcum at 217-508-8459.

