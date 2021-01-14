What’s Happening

Guns Save Life to meet
CHARLESTON — The regular monthly meeting of Guns Save Life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Unique Suites Hotel Banquet rooms, 920 W. Lincoln Ave., Charleston.
All meetings are open to the public with no admission charge and social distancing should be observed. Organizers strongly recommend attendees bring and wear face masks.
An optional menu, prepared by the BrickHouse Restaurant will be available at 6 p.m.
There will be legislative updates, a 50/50 drawing, and a gun drawing. Drawing tickets will also be available for future dates and at different meeting sites.
Tickets will also be available for a "Great Guns" Drawing for a Ruger Mini-14 Package with 1,000 rounds of 5.56 ammo, 5 magazines, 3X9X40 Scope, Bipod & Case which will also be drawn for at the Jan. 14 meeting. Your presence at any of the main drawings is not necessary to become a winner. There will be additional prizes to be won by attendees.
For more information or to obtain tickets if you cannot attend, you may contact Bill Harrison at 217-345-2556 or Justin Bawcum at 217-508-8459
Library offering pre-school events
CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Facebook Live program, “Miss Brenda’s Online Preschool Story Time,” returns for weekly Story Times on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 18, through April 26. Enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes as Miss Brenda and "Mr. Turtle" explore a variety different topics.
Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s January Take and Make is a Winter Snow Globe Thaumatrope craft available for pickup via their curbside service Monday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Jan. 30, or while supplies last. When you arrive in the parking lot, call the curbside phone number posted, let them know how many crafts you would like and staff will bring them out for pick-up.
You will need crayons, glue and safety scissors to complete your thaumatrope. As always, parental supervision is advised. This is a free family program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information visit our web site at www.charlestonlibrary.org or call (217) 345-4913.
Book sale at Effingham library
EFFINGHAM — Contact the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library to make an appointment to shop the Book Sale until Friday, Jan 29.
Those interested can make an appointment by emailing info@effinghamlibrary.org, or by calling the library at (217) 342-2464.
Face masks must be worn to enter the library and shop the Book Sale.
The Book Sale has a wide variety of new, lightly used and vintage books, homeschool materials, games and puzzles. Other categories available include: history, suspense, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi, self-improvement and more. In addition, a large selection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks are available for sale.
Book donations are accepted at the library check out desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library. If you have questions, please call the library at 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
Children's Museum has expanded hours
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Terre Haute Children's Museum will have expanded Museum hours, Ropes Challenge Course hours, and activities during Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend, Friday, Jan. 15 and runs through Monday, Jan. 18.
The operation schedule is as follows:
- Friday., Jan. 15: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ropes closed
- Saturday, Jan. 16: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ropes open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 17: Museum open noon to 5 p.m., Ropes open 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Jan 18: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ropes open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Museum's Education Team will host a special activity on Monday: Hands-On Science, Catch Your Dream, Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by designing and constructing your very own dream catcher.
The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is located in downtown Terre Haute. For more information email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com, or call 812-235-5548.