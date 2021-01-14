What’s Happening

Guns Save Life to meet

CHARLESTON — The regular monthly meeting of Guns Save Life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Unique Suites Hotel Banquet rooms, 920 W. Lincoln Ave., Charleston.

All meetings are open to the public with no admission charge and social distancing should be observed. Organizers strongly recommend attendees bring and wear face masks.

An optional menu, prepared by the BrickHouse Restaurant will be available at 6 p.m.

There will be legislative updates, a 50/50 drawing, and a gun drawing. Drawing tickets will also be available for future dates and at different meeting sites.

Tickets will also be available for a "Great Guns" Drawing for a Ruger Mini-14 Package with 1,000 rounds of 5.56 ammo, 5 magazines, 3X9X40 Scope, Bipod & Case which will also be drawn for at the Jan. 14 meeting. Your presence at any of the main drawings is not necessary to become a winner. There will be additional prizes to be won by attendees.

For more information or to obtain tickets if you cannot attend, you may contact Bill Harrison at 217-345-2556 or Justin Bawcum at 217-508-8459

