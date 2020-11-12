What’s Happening

Guns Save Life to meet
CHARLESTON — The regular monthly meeting of Guns Save Life will be held on at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, in the Unique Suites Hotel Banquet rooms, 920 W. Lincoln Ave., Charleston.
All meetings are open to the public with no admission charge and social distancing should be observed. Organizers strongly recommend attendees bring and wear face masks. An optional dinner, prepared by the BrickHouse Restaurant, will be available at 6 p.m.
The Main Speaker will be French MaClean, who will share interviews he accumulated during several years residency in Germany, titled "Inside The Third Reich - What Your Teachers Never Told You."
There will be legislative updates, a 50/50 drawing, and a drawing for a S&W MP9 9mm Shield w/thumb safety.
Drawing tickets will also be available for future dates and at different meeting sites, including a S&W M&P .38 Spl +P Bodyguard Revolver w/ CT Laser, Knife, Light & Case at their Dec. 10 meeting. Tickets will also be available for a "Great Guns" Drawing for a Ruger Mini-14 Package with 1,000 rounds of 5.56 ammo, 5 magazines, 3X9X40 Scope, Bipod & Case will also be drawn for at the Dec 10 meeting. Your presence at any of the main drawings is not necessary to become a winner.. There will also be additional prizes to be won by attendees.
For more information or to obtain tickets if you cannot attend, you may contact Bill Harrison at 217-345-2556 or Justin Bawcum at (217) 508-8459.
Alpha Upsilon to hold social
MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha members will hold their monthly social at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Honey Bee's in the banquet room (ordering from menu). Please RSVP President Paula Winchester at (217) 235-1974.
Saturday Market has new venue
ARTHUR — After a year of uncertainties, organizers of the annual Third Saturday Market Bazaar in Arthur have announced its new location, starting Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Otto Center, 2058 CR 1800E, Arthur, IL., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Many vendors will be available. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed for everyone’s safety. For more information, contact JoAnn Blackwell at blackwell.joann@ymail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.