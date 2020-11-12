What’s Happening

Guns Save Life to meet

CHARLESTON — The regular monthly meeting of Guns Save Life will be held on at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, in the Unique Suites Hotel Banquet rooms, 920 W. Lincoln Ave., Charleston.

All meetings are open to the public with no admission charge and social distancing should be observed. Organizers strongly recommend attendees bring and wear face masks. An optional dinner, prepared by the BrickHouse Restaurant, will be available at 6 p.m.

The Main Speaker will be French MaClean, who will share interviews he accumulated during several years residency in Germany, titled "Inside The Third Reich - What Your Teachers Never Told You."

There will be legislative updates, a 50/50 drawing, and a drawing for a S&W MP9 9mm Shield w/thumb safety.