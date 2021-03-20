What’s Happening

 Skip to main content
Alpha Upsilon to have March social

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will be having a social at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Hubbarts Diner in Mattoon. RSVP at Joyce Warner 217-259-2137

Strasburg Lions to hold fish fry

STRASBURG — The Strasburg Lions Club will host its all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at the Strasburg Community Center. Dine in and carry-out options will be available. The following will be the menu:

  • AYCE fish, scallop potatoes, applesauce and drink: $10
  • 8 piece shrimp, scallop potatoes, applesauce and drink: $10
  • Kids Under 12: AYCE fish, scallop potatoes, applesauce and drink: $5
  • Kids Under 12: 4 piece shrimp, scallop potatoes, applesauce and drink: $5

Proceeds go to help the hearing and visually impaired and for community improvements.

Link Art Gallery temporarily closed

PARIS — The Link Art Gallery will be closed to visitors until further notice.

A week ago the roof of the old Horace Link building located directly north of the Art Gallery collapsed. Then this week, bricks have slid off of the north side of the building and are lying in the alley between the buildings.

The city is currently working on getting the building safely torn down. Until that happens, they feel it is best to keep everyone safe by keeping their building closed.

Gallery director Susan Stafford will continue working in the office from time to time and will be checking emails and phone messages. For any questions or information, contact her at 217-466-8130 or at parislinkartgallery@gmail.com.

