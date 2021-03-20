What’s Happening

Alpha Upsilon to have March social

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will be having a social at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Hubbarts Diner in Mattoon. RSVP at Joyce Warner 217-259-2137

Strasburg Lions to hold fish fry

STRASBURG — The Strasburg Lions Club will host its all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at the Strasburg Community Center. Dine in and carry-out options will be available. The following will be the menu:

AYCE fish, scallop potatoes, applesauce and drink: $10

8 piece shrimp, scallop potatoes, applesauce and drink: $10

Kids Under 12: AYCE fish, scallop potatoes, applesauce and drink: $5

Kids Under 12: 4 piece shrimp, scallop potatoes, applesauce and drink: $5

Proceeds go to help the hearing and visually impaired and for community improvements.

Link Art Gallery temporarily closed

PARIS — The Link Art Gallery will be closed to visitors until further notice.