Who got BIG funds in Coles County? Find out here.

More than 20 Coles County businesses were recipients of the latest round of Business Interruption Grants from the state of Illinois.

Grants, ranging from $5,000 to $150,000, totaled $515,000. The list of recipients is varied, including restaurants, retail shops, dentists, bars and more.

The following listing includes the company name, the name of the business, town, amount and which round of funding.

