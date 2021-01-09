Who got BIG funds in Coles County? Find out here.

More than 20 Coles County businesses were recipients of the latest round of Business Interruption Grants from the state of Illinois.
Grants, ranging from $5,000 to $150,000, totaled $515,000. The list of recipients is varied, including restaurants, retail shops, dentists, bars and more.
The following listing includes the company name, the name of the business, town, amount and which round of funding.
- Auntie Industries, Backland Radio, Charleston, $5,000, Round 2
- Byrd's Cleaners & Laundry Inc., Charleston, $15,000, Round 2
- Dau Consulting, Charleston, $5,000, Round 2
- Hdh Investments LLC, Charleston Subways, Charleston, $25,000 Round 2
- Jackson Avenue Coffee, Charleston, $15,000, Round 2
- Kaz Amusements and Entertainment Inc., Charleston, $5,000, Round 2
- Lincoln Garden Family Restaurant, Charleston, $15,000, Round 2
- Pschirrer Family Dentistry LLC, Charleston, $10,000, Round 2
- Rangparvali Inc., Days Inn, Charleston, $20,000, Round 2
- The Weight Station Inc., The Weight Station, Infinity Fitness, Charleston, $20,000, Round 1
- 24 HOUR GYM, Mattoon, $20,000, Round 1
- Artsy Chic Studio LLC, Mattoon, $10,000, Round 2
- Castle Inn Lounge Inc., Mattoon, $10,000, Round 2
- Castle Inn Lounge Inc., Mattoon, $10,000, Round 1
- Don Sol III Inc., Don Sol, Mattoon, $10,000, Round 2
- Exhale Studio LLC, Mattoon, $10,000, Round 1
- Irish Tees Are Smiling LLC, Mattoon, $5,000, Round 2
- Mattoon Area Family YMCA, Mattoon, $150,000, Round 2
- Mattoon Hospitality Inc., Super 8 Motel, Mattoon, $25,000, Round 2
- Mattoon Lanes LLC, Mattoon, $10,000, Round 2
- Performance Sports Group Inc., Mattoon Academy of Gymnastics and Dance, Mattoon, $20,000, Round 1
- Pro Nails of Mattoon LLC, Mattoon, $10,000, Round 1
- Qiuco, Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse, Mattoon, $20,000, Round 1
- Village VII Inc., Alamo Steakhouse & Saloon, Mattoon, $55,000, Round 2
- Vitality Skin Care Inc., Mattoon, $5,000, Round 2
- Walkway Inc., Mattoon, $10,000, Round 2