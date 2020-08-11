Wind energy project proposed in Coles County

The wind farm would consist of 70 turbines that are about a quarter-mile to half-mile apart on active farmland. Each would require less than half an acre of land, and farmers would be able to continue farming their land, the company said on its website.

The project would create hundreds of jobs during its construction and up to 10 permanent jobs at a local operations and maintenance facility and "provide enough clean power for over 100,000 U.S. homes," the company said.

Development Manager Julianna Pianelli in a statement said the company has "begun early conversations with landowners and farmers regarding their interest in the project and have received a positive response."