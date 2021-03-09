 Skip to main content
Windsor firefighters, passersby prevent garage fire from spreading to house
Windsor firefighters, passersby prevent garage fire from spreading to house

Windsor fire crew

A Windsor Fire Protection District crew fights a garage fire Monday evening along County Road 550N/Western Avenue.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY TODD RATLIFF

WINDSOR — Crews from the Windsor Fire Protection District and passersby prevented a garage fire from spreading to a nearby home Monday evening.

Mattoon resident Todd Ratliff, who owns Total Home and Farm Video Solutions, said he and his nephew, Austin Holmes, were on the way home when they saw smoke coming out of a garage along County Road 550/Western Avenue, just east of 1300E.

Ratliff said they pulled over and called 911, and then he used a garden hose to spray water onto the fire while Holmes checked on the family in the adjacent home. He said flames were burning through the steel wall of the garage as siding on the house 6-8 feet away started to buckle.

Fire scene help

Mattoon resident Todd Ratliff uses a garden house to spray water onto a garage fire Monday evening along County Road 550N/Western Avenue.

"I was trying to save the house. That's all I was thinking about," Ratliff said. Both he and his nephew are U.S. Army veterans.

Chief Rory Rincker said fire crews arrived on the scene approximately 3½ miles north of Windsor, quickly knocked down the flames, and extinguished the fire. He said the garage and the items stored inside of it were a total loss, but damage to the house was limited to melted siding.

Rincker thanked Ratliff and Holmes for their assistance. He said Findlay and Sullivan fire crews were called to provide water tankers at the scene, but ended up not being needed. He said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this point.

