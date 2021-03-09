Windsor firefighters, passersby prevent garage fire from spreading to house

WINDSOR — Crews from the Windsor Fire Protection District and passersby prevented a garage fire from spreading to a nearby home Monday evening.

Mattoon resident Todd Ratliff, who owns Total Home and Farm Video Solutions, said he and his nephew, Austin Holmes, were on the way home when they saw smoke coming out of a garage along County Road 550/Western Avenue, just east of 1300E.

Ratliff said they pulled over and called 911, and then he used a garden hose to spray water onto the fire while Holmes checked on the family in the adjacent home. He said flames were burning through the steel wall of the garage as siding on the house 6-8 feet away started to buckle.

"I was trying to save the house. That's all I was thinking about," Ratliff said. Both he and his nephew are U.S. Army veterans.