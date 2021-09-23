Women's chorus hosting Women's Day Out event in Charleston

CHARLESTON — The East Central Harmony Chorus women's acapella group will host an afternoon full of “fun and fashion” on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The event, “Women’s Day Out,” will start at 2 p.m. at the pavilion at Lake Charleston and run until 4 p.m.

It will include a performance by the acapella group and a fashion show including outfits from Trueblood Collective, a local clothing store in Charleston located at 315 Lincoln Ave.

The women in the chorus will be wearing clothes provided by the clothing store.

The East Central Harmony Chorus, also known as the Sweet Adelines, began in 2016.

The event is an effort to help the chorus grow. The chorus currently has 18 vocalists and is urging anyone interested in joining to reach out and join the group.

The group practices at the New Hope church from 6:30-8:30 on Thursday evenings.

More information about joining the group can be found at eciharmonychorus.org.

