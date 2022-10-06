 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Women's rights, LGBT+ rally set for Saturday in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A rally in support of women's and LGBT+ rights is being led Saturday, Oct. 8, by the newly founded Lincoln Ave. Progressives.

The rally will kick off with a march at 4 p.m. from the gates in front of Eastern Illinois University to the Coles County Courthouse.

Those interested in attending are asked to bring signs showing their support and wear green, the color generally associated with reproductive rights.

"Women and LGBT+ all around the country are uniting for a fall of reckoning," an event description reads. "We will not sit back and accept the attacks on our families, future, and our freedom."

The rally coincides with a national movement, National Weekend of Action, that aims to draw attention to women's issues ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The weekend, specifically Oct. 8, is 30 days before election.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

