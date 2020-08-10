Work on Coles County I-57 access road set to begin Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Work on the road accessing Coles County's northernmost Interstate 57 interchange is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The work on County Highway 18 — also known as Enterprise Parkway and County Road 1000N — will require one lane to be closed during work hours, a news release from the Coles County Highway Department said.

The work section will be between North 33rd Street Road, or County Road 300E, north of Mattoon and east to Cooks Mills Road, the release said.

The project, set to begin weather permitting, is expected to take two days and will include concrete patching, according to the release.

Flaggers will be at the construction location and travel times in the area will likely be reduced, the release also said. It said both lanes of the road will reopen after work hours.

