Work on Coles County I-57 access road set to begin Wednesday

MATTOON — Work on the road accessing Coles County's northernmost Interstate 57 interchange is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
The work on County Highway 18 — also known as Enterprise Parkway and County Road 1000N — will require one lane to be closed during work hours, a news release from the Coles County Highway Department said.
The work section will be between North 33rd Street Road, or County Road 300E, north of Mattoon and east to Cooks Mills Road, the release said.
The project, set to begin weather permitting, is expected to take two days and will include concrete patching, according to the release.
Flaggers will be at the construction location and travel times in the area will likely be reduced, the release also said. It said both lanes of the road will reopen after work hours.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Recognize these Charleston locations?
Lincoln Heritage Trail Foundation festival
1969: Abe Lincoln glances warily at his horse before mounting in Decatur. Stephen A. Douglas picks the easier way to travel, in the 1912 Ford depot hack of Jimmie Soules of Decatur. The two men were en route to Lincoln to promote the Lincoln Trail Festival. Jim Seed of Charleston portrayed Lincoln and Don Drake of Charleston portrayed Douglas.
file photo
Sesquicetennial Balloon fest
1985: Charlie Platt of Decatur, prepares to ascend over Charleston during the Sesquicentennial celebration.
file photo
Sesquicentennial
1985: Kevin Moore of Boonville, Mo., watches balloons fly over Charleston during the Sesquicentennial celebration.
file photo
Railroad
1986: Former rail passenger office, left, and freight warehouse on north edge of Charleston.
file photo
Moore Home State Memorial site
1980: Bill Kreuger makes Pizzelli cookies at hearthside of the Moore Home State Memorial site.
file photo
Lincoln Heritage Trail Foundation festival
1969: Abe Lincoln rides through Decatur. Lincoln was portrayed by Jim Seed, executive secretary of the Charleston Tourism Development Corp. He was en route to Lincoln to promote the Lincoln Trail Festival in Charleston.
file photo
Lafferty Nature Study Center wooden bridge
1971: Lafferty Nature Study Center has winding dirt paths, rustling leaves and wooden foot bridges towering over the small ribbon of a creek below.
file photo
Lafferty Nature Study Center
1971: The Center was named after the late Russell Lafferty, Charleston's city clerk from 1949-68. It's only about three acres but large enough to serve its function. It's a place for birds and squirrels and inquisitive children and tired adults who want to escape from the world of concrete.
file photo
Kickapoo Creek
1986: The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will hold a hearing in Mattoon to discuss possible pollution problems in the Kickapoo Creek.
file photo
Fall Festival
1982: Jerry Myerscough, left, and Ken Ott, signal victory for Diamond Lill in the turtle races during the Fall Festival on the square.
file photo
