Work on Coles County interstate access road to begin Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Maintenance work on the road accessing Coles County's northernmost Interstate 57 interchange is scheduled for Wednesday.

The work will take place from the access ramp to U.S. Route 45 north of Mattoon and east for about one mile, according to a news release from the Coles County Highway Department.

The work will be on a section of County 1000N, also known as Enterprise Parkway and County Highway 18.

The release said the work will take place with one lane open. It will address concrete patching and should take one day to complete, weather permitting, it said.

Celebrating Lincoln: Abraham Lincoln in Mattoon archives

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.