Workshops kick off altered year of events at Lincoln Log Cabin

LERNA — Cathy Grafton was able to do her preferred method of teaching embroidery on Saturday in front of a few people who attended her workshop at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site.
The Pontiac resident said she's been conducting such workshops for about 20 years. But four workshops this past year had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and one was changed from in-person to online.
"That's just not my thing," Grafton said.
She plans to attend other events still scheduled to take place this year, though she said "we don't really know" if they will actually happen.
"We'll do things as we go," Grafton said. "Right now, people just aren't doing stuff."
Still, Ann Claypool of Charleston attended Saturday's workshop, saying she was interested in learning about embroidery because she'd never done it before.
She said she's attended some of Lincoln Log Cabin's special events over the years and was glad to see some activity returning to the site.
"It's been a long winter," Claypool said.
It's not the same as seeing the 19th century method of turning wool into clothing. That's something that would typically happen later this spring at the site that features the farmstead home of Abraham Lincoln's father and stepmother.
The traditional sheep-shearing event won't take place, and there's nothing listed on the site's events schedule until the annual Harvest Frolic on Sept. 25 and 26.
State restrictions for the pandemic are still in place, limiting the number of people that can be at a public event at one time, historic site manager Matthew Mittelstaedt noted.
"That makes it difficult to do our traditional events," he said.
The series of workshops that started with Saturday's embroidery demonstration and lesson are a way to control the number of people at the site and still have activities, Mittelstaedt explained.
There's also a quilting workshop scheduled at the site on April 10, and Mittelstaedt said there will be a weaving workshop at the end of May.
He said there's enough time before the Harvest Frolic to schedule craft demonstrations, entertainment and other activities in hopes that pandemic conditions continue to improve and the event can return.
And while it's uncertain if there will be any other events before then, there isn't enough time to plan for the sheep shearing or other early season events, Mittelstaedt added.
The past year was "completely different," and the site's last public event before the pandemic hit was its Christmas event in December 2019, he noted.
However, the historic site itself is open, including its visitors center, and visitors can tour the period farmstead homes and buildings on the site's grounds.
Mittelstaedt said the site is taking registrations for its annual youth group activities that will start in June, as the number of participants can be limited and face masks and social distancing will be required.
Also, re-enactors doing first-person historical interpretations on the site's grounds are still set to begin as usual around the middle of next month, he said.