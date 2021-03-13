Workshops kick off altered year of events at Lincoln Log Cabin

LERNA — Cathy Grafton was able to do her preferred method of teaching embroidery on Saturday in front of a few people who attended her workshop at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site.

The Pontiac resident said she's been conducting such workshops for about 20 years. But four workshops this past year had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and one was changed from in-person to online.

"That's just not my thing," Grafton said.

She plans to attend other events still scheduled to take place this year, though she said "we don't really know" if they will actually happen.

"We'll do things as we go," Grafton said. "Right now, people just aren't doing stuff."

Still, Ann Claypool of Charleston attended Saturday's workshop, saying she was interested in learning about embroidery because she'd never done it before.

She said she's attended some of Lincoln Log Cabin's special events over the years and was glad to see some activity returning to the site.

"It's been a long winter," Claypool said.