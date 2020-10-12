During Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing, Sen. Dick Durbin says ‘Obamacare’ helped Illinois family facing expensive medical care

During the first day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Monday, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin referenced a Tinley Park family that he says would have been driven into bankruptcy were it not for the Affordable Care Act’s provision that lifted lifetime caps on benefits.

Sue and Ken Murray’s son, Kenny, was born in November 2013 and needed three open heart surgeries during his first 14 months, Durbin said while addressing Barrett and the Senate Judiciary Committee. Health care costs for the boy’s first four months cost about $1 million, Durbin said.

Before Barrett was a federal judge, she questioned the reasoning behind Chief Justice John Roberts' majority opinion upholding the 2010 health care law. The law is being challenged again, with oral arguments set for Nov. 10, a week after the presidential election.

Democrats have argued Monday at Barrett’s confirmation hearing that the Affordable Care Act is at serious risk if Barrett is confirmed to the high court.

Here is an excerpt of Durbin’s remarks during Monday’s Senate proceedings: