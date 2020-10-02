6 details about President Trump, first lady testing positive for COVID

Trump has said he had no regrets about his response to the pandemic, and argued that he "up-played it in terms of action" even though he told journalist Bob Woodward in a taped conversation that he downplayed the threat it posed in order to avoid scaring Americans. He again cast doubt on whether masks effectively prevent transmission of the virus.
"A lot of people don't want to wear masks. There are a lot of people think that masks are not good," Trump said in a Sept. 15 town hall event with ABC News.
The president also has repeatedly hosted events where audience members didn't wear masks or maintain distance from one another.
He held his first indoor campaign rally in months on Sept. 13 at a manufacturing plant in Las Vegas, flouting a Nevada order banning indoor gatherings of 50 or more people or more.
"I'm on stage, and it's very far away," Trump said in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, defending his decision to speak to thousands of supporters, few of whom wore masks or practiced social distancing. He spoke at a similar indoor gathering in Arizona the next day.