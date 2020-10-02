What we know so far: President Trump says he, first lady test positive for coronavirus

Trump and Pence, with the election approaching, have increased their travel and attendance at crowded events with little social distancing and minimal use of masks, indoors and outside.

"It's very, very hard when you're with people from the military, or from law enforcement, and they come over to you, and they want to hug you and they want to kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. And you get close, and things happen," Trump said.

In July, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump was being tested daily for the coronavirus. Trump said it was more like every other day.

Since that time, administration officials have declined to offer details on the president's testing regimen.

The president in recent weeks has told Americans that the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of more than 207,000 people in the United States, is nearing its end, and that his administration would soon "defeat" the novel pathogen with a vaccine produced at record speed.

On Thursday night, in a taped message to the annual Al Smith Dinner, Trump offered a similar message.