LETTER: JG-TC shouldn't use front page for opinion pieces

It used to be a given, that the front pages of a newspaper were devoted to news articles, while opinion pieces appeared in a separate section clearly labeled as Opinion. So I was surprised to see the headline "Biden lingo baffles" on the front page of the JG/TC on Friday, April 15.

From the top down this article is not news; it is opinion. It argues that President Biden's "lingo" is "baffling" and "can sow confusion."

And what "lingo" causes people so much confusion? Well, having seen the images we have all seen of Putin's war on Ukraine --the beautiful cities reduced to rubble, the civilian dead including old folk, mothers and children, lying in the streets, the workers hastily dumping body bags into mass graves with sounds of shells exploding in the background --the President was so reckless as to exclaim that these are war crimes; that Putin's attack on the Ukrainian is a form of genocide, and that such a man must not remain in power. And his reaction, supposedly, was based on nothing more substantial than these images on television!

Baffling? No, on the contrary!

"Out of the fullness of the heart, the mouth speaks." In view of these horrible scenes, Biden's remarks reveal compassion and justified indignation. Expressing those emotions is not a sign of (as the article puts it) "loose lips.' Nor is it "baffling lingo." It is plain English and expresses what most of us probably have thought ourselves.

Is it dangerous or provocative to say these words? At this point, Putin needs no provocation to do the things he is already hell-bent on doing.

Biden has never been one to mouth "talking points." I always admired that in him; he did not talk like so many politicians. His words have been frank, reasonable, sincere and (importantly) based in some understanding of the facts.

Should President Biden keep his personal judgment of Putin and Putin's war to himself, or speak up? "Should" is always a matter of opinion, but I'm OK with the president's response.

I expect a newspaper to print a variety of opinions, including ones I do not share. So I read this article with interest, despite its mocking word choices, etc., and found it had some basis in facts, plus interpretations of facts, reasoning, and strong opinions. Overall I did not find the interpretations and reasoning convincing or agree with the opinions, but they were plausible.

My objection is that this highly biased article, with its highly biased, mocking headline, was placed prominently on the front page, where one expects to find factual news. That, dear editor, is what can "sow confusion" in the minds of less attentive readers who are all too easily to confuse opinion with fact.

I urge the JG/TC to follow the usual custom of printing opinions on a specially designated page and to reserve the front page for factual reporting.

Peggy Brayfield, Charleston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0