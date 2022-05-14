LETTER: Leaders should be held accountable for border inaction

Where is our law enforcement and judicial system taking care of America's southern border?

In the last six months over 800,000 illegal immigrants have entered our country illegally. It is time the people allowing these people to break our immigration laws be held accountable.

Our congress has been empowered to draft the laws our country goes by; it is the executive office's the power to enforce these laws along with our Constitution; and it is the job of our judicial branch to deal with the prosecution and punishment of law breakers.

We need our government agencies to live up to their oaths of office. We're seeing illegal invaders storming our southern borders with no prosecution.

It is time to send the United States Marshals into the White House, the Department of Homeland Security and other departments to place Joe Biden, Mayorkas and other officers under arrest for failure to uphold the laws and statues of the United States.

These people are co-conspirators to human-trafficking, drug smuggling and terrorist threats to our national security. For over four years the left, Socialists and Democrats have preached, "No one is above the law!" If that is true, then these people in political office must be arrested and brought before our judicial system, period.

Clarence Kersey, Mattoon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0