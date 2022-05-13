LETTER: Naomi Judd a grim reminder of need for mental health discussions

Country music fan or not, most people have heard of the death of Naomi Judd, one half of the Grammy award winning mother/daughter duo, The Judds.

Her family announced they lost her “to the disease of mental illness” and it was later announced that she had taken her own life. Naomi openly discussed her long-term struggles with severe depression setting an example she hoped others would follow.

Can we open up that discussion locally? May, recognized as National Mental Health Month, is a great time to do just that. Discussion leads to understanding which can then lead to increasing support to individuals experiencing a mental illness while also reducing the persistent stigma that sadly still surrounds mental illness. Mental illness and suicide are non-discriminatory and can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere.

Depression is the strongest risk factor for suicide, currently a leading cause of death in the United States with 45,979 deaths in 2020. This is about one death every 11 minutes. In 2020 an estimated 12.2 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.2 million planned a suicide attempt and 1.2 million attempted according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Suicide does not have to be the answer. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness or thoughts of suicide, help is available. Reach out to a local service provider for treatment; call the local toll-free 24 hour crisis line staffed by LifeLInks at 866-567-2400 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) through which help is available 24 hours/day in multiple languages. Always remember - You are not alone. There is help. There is hope.

Lynette Ashmore, LifeLinks’ executive director, Charleston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0