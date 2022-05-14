LETTER: With new information, new beliefs should be formed

Most people have spent a lifetime laboriously building a system of beliefs that they have labeled truth. As a result, they are only open to ideas that coincide and enhance their current beliefs.

A person's beliefs, labeled truth, form their maps of self, God, environment, and people.

With the truth as they see it, they give themselves license to use their beliefs in any way they desire, whether for the good or detriment of themselves, the environment, or others: Examples are Hitler, Stalin, Putin, socialism, slavery in 1860, and far-left Democrats in 2022.

To be fully mature, whole, and free, a person must continually examine their beliefs and maps of how the world works.

People must change their beliefs and redraw their maps as new knowledge and insights into correct thoughts and actions are learned.

Should a person fail to research and examine their beliefs, they can forever be enslaved by misbeliefs and lies. To the degree that a person pursues an examination of their beliefs over their lifetime, they are free, mature, and whole. If a person fails to seek truth and change false beliefs and redraw their maps of how the world works, they will.

1) Perceive reality falsely.

2) Believe lies.

3) Seriously jeopardize their safety.

4) Impede their progress to happiness.

5) Experience excessive inner turmoil.

6) Create conflict with self, God, and others.

If the map doesn't match the ground, the map is wrong.

Don Searles, Mattoon

