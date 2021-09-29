Paris teen reported missing

PARIS — The search continues for 14-year-old Braeden Scott Boyd of Paris.
Boyd was last seen by his grandfather on Monday, Sept. 27 at 7:45 a.m. as he was getting on the bus. He attended school that day.
Those with any information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Paris Police Department at 217-465-6351.
