Watch now: Local health care professionals encourage vaccines

MATTOON — Families and friends who are anxiously waiting get-togethers are doing so as COVID-19 cases rise.

Although no state mandates have been issued, health care professionals are concerned.

“Having dealt with the holidays before, it’s not a super happy time for everyone,” said Jenny Osborn, public relations and marketing professional at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. “This has been a hard year for a lot of people.”

Vaccines were not available last year, reminded Dr. Dexter Hazlewood with HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. “This year the advice is still to try to maintain social distancing, especially when indoors,” he said.

Healthcare professionals recognize that those who are vaccinated have a significant level of protection. The risk of transmitting the virus is lower than it was a year ago, they said.

“It is safe to gather with those that are vaccinated and people should try to keep gatherings to smaller groups but if participants are not fully vaccinated, that would not be safe to do,” Osborn said. “We’ve definitely seen a major trend with those that are hospitalized are largely unvaccinated.”

As the number of positive cases rose after the Thanksgiving holiday, another trend is expected to happen following the Christmas season.

Healthcare professionals recommend those who feel ill to be tested as soon as possible. “In terms of combatting this virus, testing is a very important component,” Hazlewood said. “It will help to identify cases early and minimize the risk of spread.”

“It’s not a bad idea for people who are asymptomatic to do an at home rapid test before going to a gathering as an extra precaution,” Osborn said. “But if you’re just not feeling well and are experiencing symptoms, tests are always available.”

Testing is available daily at Sarah Bush Lincoln Walk-In Clinic, 200 Dettro Dr., and are done by appointment only, Osborn said.

For those who gather with loved ones during the holidays, healthcare professional encourage masking and distancing as much as possible.

“If people do feel sick, they should quarantine and stay home,” Osborn said. “I mean it is difficult with the weather but meeting outside in a well-ventilated area or opening a window can also help.”

The omicron variant is a concern for healthcare professionals. “We’re dealing with a very highly transmissible variant,” Hazlewood said.

The vaccine is an important tool for fighting the virus, according to healthcare professionals. “The vaccine is a preventative action,” Hazlewood said. “People who are not vaccinated don’t have that ready defense. The virus does have that opportunity to replicate.”

While it may be too late to get fully immunized in time for the holidays, Osborn said it’s never too late for someone to get vaccinated or get their booster shot and if they have any questions or concerns, they should talk it through with their primary care physician.

Hazlewood received his vaccines as well as the booster, yet continues to wear his mask. “I don't want to infect you and I don’t want you to infect me,” he said. “As long as you remain unvaccinated, there’s an opportunity for the virus to replicate and surely, at some point, there will likely be a variant the vaccine will not help us with.”

Populations to avoid include children under age 5, elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

“In the overall big picture, it is absolutely clear, there is a 99.5 percent chance that you will not die of COVID-19 if you are vaccinated and now have received a booster,” Hazlewood said.

