Sense of duty brings Coles County voters to polls for primary election

CHARLESTON — Coles County election judges said they were glad to see A steady turnout in Tuesday's primary election as voters used their ballots to show support for the candidates they want to see representing their political parties in the Nov. 8 general election.

Election judge Kristy Burson said voters were lined up at 5:55 a.m. at the Mattoon First Southern Baptist Church polling place, which covered four precincts, when the polls opened at 6 a.m. countywide.

"We have had a good steady turnout all day, which is important for a primary," Burson said. Election judges noted that turnout tends to be lower in primaries because voters have to pick a ballot for the Democratic or Republican party.

Mattoon resident Burson, a first-time election judge, worked at the Precinct 16 table wit Annettee Coslow, who had previously served as an election judge in Moultrie County before moving to Humboldt.

"We should do whatever we can to make it easy for voters by having as many polling places as we can," Burson said of serving as an election judge. Coslow added, "I believe its the American thing to do. It's the right thing to do."

Voters at the First Southern Baptist polling place included April Karpus-Weddle, accompanied by her 5-year-old daughter, Violet. Karpus-Weddle said she and her husband, Quinn, always take Violet with them to vote so she can prepare for when she is old enough to cast a ballot.

"When I turned 18, my mom pretty much said, 'Let's start you voting,'" Karpus-Weddle said.

At the Newman Catholic Center in Charleston, election judge Jeri Hughes said the polling place there had seen a steady flow of people throughout the day. Hughes was joined by fellow judges Anngrace Karrick and Linda Kirby.

“I started to be election judge a number of years ago because my husband has been the precinct chairman for this particular precinct,” Hughes said.

Karrick said she is helping carry on her family tradition of being an election judge after her aunt and grandmother had spent years helping with elections. Kirby said her parents were election judges for around 40 years and she followed in their footsteps after retiring.

Hughes said her biggest hope on election days is that everyone who is eligible to vote does. Kirby agreed and said she was surprised by the turnout because of how low participation can be in primaries, especially when there is not a presidential race on the ballot.

All three women were happy to see voters, like Lou Hencken and Richard Cavanaugh, walk through the doors ready to vote. Hencken said he wanted to get out and vote for people he felt would do the best job.

“There were several races that I was really interested in, so we came out to vote, Hencken said. “I just think it's very important that we do vote every time.”

Cavanaugh said it’s not just people’s civic duty to vote, but it's an honor and a privilege, especially because people in other countries and even some people in the United States do not have the right to vote. He said it is easy to forget to vote, but it is important to do.

“You can always find other things to do, it’s a beautiful day but I thought, well, maybe I'll go play golf, but then it's like, ‘no, this is far more important,’” Cavanaugh said. “If you want a democracy to actually work like its supposed to do, you have to participate."

Paradise Township voter Angie Griffin said she turns out for every primary and general election to help keep the country going in the right direction and she was particularly motivated to vote this spring by the governor's race. She said voting also provides a nice opportunity to visit with the election judges at Paradise Town Hall.

"Most of them are my neighbors," Griffin said.

Election judges Cheri Prahl and Martha Wilson both said they were pleasantly surprised by the steady turnout in their polling place near Lake Paradise. Wilson said most of their potential Lake Land College campus area voters were out of town for the summer, but the Neoga school district's bond referendum was a drawing point for some rural residents who live in that school district.

"The people here really turned out," Prahl said.

