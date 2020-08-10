You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1,319 COVID cases added statewide Monday; positivity rate at 4.1%
0 comments
top story

1,319 COVID cases added statewide Monday; positivity rate at 4.1%

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday added 1,319 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois.

The department also said a woman in her 90s from Cumberland County died.

Other data released Monday: 

Springfield restaurant sues city over mayor's emergency powers
  • Illinois has a total of 195,399 cases, including 7,637 deaths, in 102 counties
  • Ages range from younger than 1 to older than 100 years
  • Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,353 specimens for a total of 3,106,341
  • The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug.3-9 is 4.1%
  • As of last night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19; 352 patients were in the ICU and 138 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators

6 things we learned about new COVID business rules Pritzker announced Friday

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News