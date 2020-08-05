1,759 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois on Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — State health officials on Wednesday announced 1,759 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 30 additional deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,668 specimens for a total of 2,896,063, officials said. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from July 29 to Aug. 4 is 3.9%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 186,471 cases, including 7,573 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday night, 1,552 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 368 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The most recent deaths were reported in the following counties: