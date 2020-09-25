10 new Coles County COVID cases reported

This summer, the administration amended the plan to segment the state into 11 regions and threatens to send them backwards in their reopening if they reach certain benchmarks that portend a resurgence in the virus.

In a statement, Coles County officials urged the continued wearing of face masks to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. It said masks should have two or more layers and be worn over the nose and mouth and secured under the chin. Mask should be worn by everyone age 2 and older except those who have breathing problems or who cannot remove the mask without assistance, it said.