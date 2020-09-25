10 new Coles County COVID cases reported

SPRINGFIELD — Ten additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Friday.
The county Health Department reports there now have been 1,496 cases since the pandemic started. Three are hospitalized, 154 are recovering, 1,310 have recovered and 29 died, the department said.
A Cumberland County woman in her 80s also was among the 25 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois that the state Department of Public Health announced on Friday.
Also Friday, Shelby County officials said there have been 13 new positive COVID cases.
State health officials on Friday reported 2,514 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with an additional 25 confirmed virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours. That brought the statewide totals to 283,885 cases and 8,563 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Laboratories reported processing 69,793 tests over the previous 24 hours, which made for a single-day positivity rate of 3.6%. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 3.6%.
Since June 26, the state has been in the fourth phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan, coined “Restore Illinois,” which allowed bars and indoor dining to reopen with capacity limits, as well as sanctioning activities that hadn’t been allowed since March, including larger gathering sizes.
This summer, the administration amended the plan to segment the state into 11 regions and threatens to send them backwards in their reopening if they reach certain benchmarks that portend a resurgence in the virus.
Seventeen counties are currently reported at a warning level – Bond, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Crawford, DeWitt, Fayette, Grundy, Hamilton, Macon, Menard, Peoria, Putnam, Washington, Wayne, and Winnebago.
In a statement, Coles County officials urged the continued wearing of face masks to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. It said masks should have two or more layers and be worn over the nose and mouth and secured under the chin. Mask should be worn by everyone age 2 and older except those who have breathing problems or who cannot remove the mask without assistance, it said.
