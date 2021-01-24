5,152 new COVID cases added in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,152 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus Saturday.
Through Saturday morning, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,098,527 cases, including 18,711 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 16 through Friday is 6.%.
As of Friday night, 3,121 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 644 patients were in the ICU and 338 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The first stage of the state vaccine distribution plan, called Phase 1A, was for health care workers and those who live or work in long-term care facilities, which started last month.
Phase 1B, which starts Monday, is for people who are 65 years old or older and essential workers.