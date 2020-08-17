Ahead of national convention, Illinois Democrats push aside internal strife, call for united front to oust Trump

Pritzker echoed the call for unity and urged Democrats to avoid complacency.

“We have a real fight on our hands. Do not take for granted any of these polls. We‘ve seen this movie before, haven’t we? Take nothing for granted,” Pritzker said of surveys that have shown Biden with a sizable lead over Trump nationally and in key swing states. “If you got involved in politics to make a difference, this is our moment. If we fight hard and stand together, we will win.”

Lightfoot also gave a virtual address. The first-term mayor has faced criticism within the City Council and from some Democratic state lawmakers over her handling of the Chicago Police Department’s response to recent outbreaks of violent looting in the heart of the city’s downtown shopping district.

Lightfoot did not directly address her response to the unrest, which has included a heavy police presence and restricted access to downtown overnight. Instead, she focused on how the COVID-19 pandemic had “revealed the fundamental inequities in our society” and defended her leadership of the city, including her efforts to improve the quality of life in neighborhoods long stricken by violent crime and high levels of poverty.