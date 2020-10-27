Al Sharpton scheduled to attend vigil for Waukegan police shooting victims

Oct. 27—Civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton is expected in Lake County Tuesday, one week after a Black Waukegan man was shot to death and his girlfriend wounded by a city police officer.
Sharpton, an MSNBC host and political commentator, is scheduled to take part in a prayer vigil outside Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville Tuesday evening around 5 p.m.
Tafara Williams, who was shot Oct. 20, is reported to be hospitalized there recovering from gunshot wounds. Marcellis Stinnette, 19, died in the shooting incident, and Williams is the mother of their infant son.
In the week since the shooting, new details about the incident itself remain under wraps as the investigation continues. There were major developments Friday, when the FBI was requested, and accepted, a role in the investigation. That evening, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles announced that the officer who fired at the couple was terminated for what the city described as policy and procedure violations.
City Attorney Robert Long said Monday that although the firing of the officer happened over the course of just a few days, the process complied with state statutes.
"In extraordinary circumstances, the chief can take the action and it's up to the officer to file a grievance," Long said.
Long said he had not heard anything from the officer or his attorney. Attempts Monday to reach a spokesman for the union representing Waukegan police officers were unsuccessful.
At a Sunday prayer vigil, Mayor Sam Cunningham announced that the city intends to release video of the shooting this week, after it is reviewed by the families of the Stinnette and Williams. Officially, though, the city has not released any additional information about the incident, other than a statement issued Wednesday.
In that statement, the city said a white officer was investigating an occupied vehicle near the intersection of Liberty and Oak around 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 20, when the vehicle fled. Officials have not explained why the officer initially took an interest in the couple or the vehicle.
Moments later, a second officer, who is Hispanic, spotted the vehicle several blocks away. The second officer got out of his vehicle and was approaching the car when it began to move in reverse toward him, the statement said. The officer then fired in fear of his safety, it said.
But Williams, who was driving the vehicle, has told family members that she and Stinnette did not do anything to provoke the shooting.
Waukegan police have called in the Illinois State Police to investigate, a probe that will be supplemented by the FBI, after State's Attorney Michael Nerheim requested federal assistance.
Nerheim will eventually decide whether charges should be brought if he is re-elected next week. He attended the Sunday prayer vigil, and said afterward that he did not want to review the investigation piecemeal so he had not, by design, seen anything relative to the probe.
"I don't want to see any of it until I see all of it," he said.
Since the shooting, there have been two peaceful marches in addition to Sunday's vigil. At the vigil, the founder of Lake's Black Lives Matter chapter, Clyde McLemore, reiterated his group's position that the officer should be charged as soon as is feasible.
The group is also seeking the release of the officer's identity, as well as that of the first officer who initially approached the vehicle, McLemore said. The group also wants a special prosecutor appointed.
"Black Lives Matter is pleased at the progress of justice for the Stinnette and Williams families," McLemore said in a Monday text message. "That said, we know we still have a long road ahead of us, but we will remain on the battlefield for justice."
