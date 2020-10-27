Al Sharpton scheduled to attend vigil for Waukegan police shooting victims

At a Sunday prayer vigil, Mayor Sam Cunningham announced that the city intends to release video of the shooting this week, after it is reviewed by the families of the Stinnette and Williams. Officially, though, the city has not released any additional information about the incident, other than a statement issued Wednesday.

In that statement, the city said a white officer was investigating an occupied vehicle near the intersection of Liberty and Oak around 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 20, when the vehicle fled. Officials have not explained why the officer initially took an interest in the couple or the vehicle.

Moments later, a second officer, who is Hispanic, spotted the vehicle several blocks away. The second officer got out of his vehicle and was approaching the car when it began to move in reverse toward him, the statement said. The officer then fired in fear of his safety, it said.

But Williams, who was driving the vehicle, has told family members that she and Stinnette did not do anything to provoke the shooting.

Waukegan police have called in the Illinois State Police to investigate, a probe that will be supplemented by the FBI, after State's Attorney Michael Nerheim requested federal assistance.