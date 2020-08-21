Amid ComEd scandal in Springfield, ethics reform front and center in Pritzker’s energy agenda

“We need to make sure that if Exelon or ComEd or anyone else is asking for an additional ratepayer dollar in the form of any sort of subsidy, that they’re going to need to account for it,” Mitchell said.

“And we’re also saying that if you’re a utility company that’s providing charitable contributions, you can no longer recover those costs from your ratepayers. Your contributions, if they’re going to be charitable, need to actually be charitable, not given in ways that can potentially curry political influence and then be recovered from the very ratepayers who had no say in it.”

The administration is also setting a goal for Illinois to utilize 100% clean energy by 2050 and significantly increase the number of electric cars in the state by 2030, and calls for the elimination of online payment fees for utility bills and for utility providers ComEd and Ameren to significantly increase the money they devote to low-income energy efficiency programs.

New energy legislation was one of a number of priorities for the administration that weren’t ultimately taken up by the General Assembly this year during its spring session that was drastically shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.