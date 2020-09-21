Belted kingfisher advances as University of Illinois’ new mascot

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s senate on Monday endorsed the idea of making the belted kingfisher -- a blue and orange bird native to the state and known for its high-speed dives -- the school’s new mascot.

The 105-to-2 vote, though merely advisory, was a step forward in the long-standing effort to create a mascot for the university that would take the place of Chief Illiniwek, retired by the university in 2007 after the NCAA determined the American Indian-themed image to be “hostile and abusive” (advocates for the Chief reject the charge of racism and refer to him as a “symbol,” not a mascot).

The students who created and pushed for the kingfisher said the next step will be to try to gain acceptance from alumni and others in the university community.

“We’re really trying to get everyone on board with this amazing mascot," student senator Dana Yun said.

Chancellor Robert Jones will be the final arbiter of any new mascot, but no timetable or process toward making that decision has been set, a university spokeswoman said.