CAPITOL RECAP: COVID-19 positivity rates, hospitalizations on steady rise

He said the best ways to mitigate spread have long been known – wearing a face covering, washing hands, keeping six feet of distance from others when in public and not taking part in large gatherings. Illinoisans should also get their flu shot to limit stresses on the medial system, he added.

“The most important thing is masking,” he said. “There is no argument about whether masks work or not. Not anymore. Masks work to protect you, who's wearing it, and they protect others. Wear it as much as you can. If you're out there shopping, at work, picking up your kids from school, wear it as much as you can.”

As hospitalizations rise, the flu vaccine will be key to limiting over taxation on the health care system, Badahman said.

“This year it's very important, because the health care system is taxed to the max,” he said. “We have bed shortages. We need those beds for other problems. So really, if we have influenza coming in with COVID-19, with the colder weather, the health care system is going to be overwhelmed. So I really want everybody to roll up their sleeves and get that influenza vaccine, even if you don't believe in it.”

