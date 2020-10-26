Catholic Diocese of Belleville removes priest to investigate allegation involving minor

BELLEVILLE — Bishop Michael McGovern of the Catholic Diocese of Belleville has removed a priest from ministry due to an allegation made last week of "inappropriate conduct involving a minor."

McGovern made the announcement about the Rev. Anthony Onyango on Saturday in a letter to parishioners at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers and St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville, where he was serving as "administrator," according to the online diocesan directory.

McGovern stated that he had asked Onyango to live away from the parishes while an investigation takes place.

"Allegations are claims that have not been proven as true or false; therefore, guilt or innocence should not be assumed," McGovern wrote. "In keeping with our Child Protection Policy, the allegation was reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the local civil authorities.

"Our Victim Assistance Ministry is offering services to the person making the allegation, along with the family. The Diocese of Belleville has begun its investigation of the matter which will be presented to our Fitness Review Board."

Monsignor John McEvilly will take over Onyango's duties, effective Oct. 31. The diocesan directory lists him as being on "special assignment" with the bishop.