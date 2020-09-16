Central Illinois seeing hazy skies due to West Coast wildfires

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A milky haze to the central Illinois skies the past couple of days is from the wildfires burning out West, said a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

With a frontal boundary coming, the air quality forecast will go up a tick to moderate and central Illinois could even get a whiff of the smoke that has burned millions of acres in California, Oregon, Washington and into British Columbia.

Kirk Huettl of the NWS said persons with respiratory problems should be able to bear the situation. There has been no reduction in visibility on the surface either, Huettl added.

The haze will continue into Thursday, when temperatures in the area start to cool off, he said.

"It's something we usually don't see, especially for this many days," Huettl said.

The smoke rises with the warm air to about 20,000 to 30,000 feet, usually where the feather, wispy cirrus clouds are located. The smoke is being carried out as far as New England and the Atlantic states by the prevailing winds out of the west, Huettl said.

Huettl added that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the moderate air quality lingered into Thursday, though it should spell few problems.