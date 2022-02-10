Charleston truck driver uninjured in fatal Edgar County wreck

Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow on Friday granted a request from attorney Tom DeVore to temporarily halt the governor’s executive orders on masking and quarantining for schools, finding that the measures are beyond the governor’s authority and deprive students of due process.
Bernina Mata's lawyers are asking Gov. J.B. Pritzker to grant her release from prison to fix what they call a "horrendous wrong." They have filed a petition for executive clemency, and the petition will now go to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.
Attorney Thomas DeVore had argued on behalf of parents, their students and school staff that, in order for an individual to be required to comply with a public health measure such as masking, vaccines or testing, or to be excluded from school, they must be given due process by law.
Thousands of students at scores of school districts across the state may no longer be required to wear a mask in the classroom, with an Illinois judge ruling that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 mandate was authorized illegally.