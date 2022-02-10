Charleston truck driver uninjured in fatal Edgar County wreck

MATTOON — A Charleston resident was involved in a fatal three-vehicle crash in Edgar County on Thursday morning.

It happened at Illinois 133 at 1200 North at about 9 a.m., the Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The driver of a sport-utility vehicle going east passed a semi-truck, sideswiping an oncoming semi driven by the 31-year-old Charleston man. The two trucks also collided, police said.

The driver and passenger of the SUV — identified as a 52-year-old man and 33-year-old man, both from Evansville, Indiana — died in the crash.

The incident closed the roadway until about 4:30 p.m. as the scene was investigated.

The Charleston resident was not injured, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0