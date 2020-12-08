Chicago alderman’s restaurant facing possible $10K fine for indoor dining violation

Chicago Ald. Tom Tunney’s restaurant is facing up to a $10,000 fine from the city after he acknowledged letting people eat inside the establishment in violation of city and state rules designed to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
How much Tunney’s Ann Sather restaurant in the Lakeview neighborhood ultimately gets fined will be determined by the Department of Administrative Hearing at a later date.
The city also cited an unlicensed event at 1257 N. Milwaukee Ave in Wicker Park. Officials responded to a call early on Dec. 5 and found “a bouncer outside of an event billed as the ‘Wicker Loft,’” Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said in a statement.
There were 142 people in the building who either weren’t social distancing or wearing face coverings and the city cited them for operating an illegal, unlicensed club, officials said.
City officials also cited River North Crossfit for allegedly conducting indoor fitness classes, Randy’s Lounge on Cottage Grove for allegedly holding an indoor event with 42 attendees, Volare restaurant on Grand and Firewater Saloon on Oliphant for allegedly allowing indoor dining. Another business, Flava Luxx on Madison, was cited for allegedly holding an indoor event with 22 attendees eating and drinking without social distancing or face coverings, the city said.
Tunney, a key member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s City Council leadership team as her hand-picked chair of the Zoning Committee, previously acknowledged diners have been eating inside his Belmont Avenue restaurant and called it an “error in judgment.”
“We’ve been sporadically letting some people in, regulars at the restaurant, to accommodate them from time to time,” Tunney said Monday. “It’s done. It will not continue, as of today.”
Tunney is the latest Democratic politician to get in trouble for not following social distancing rules. Recently, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was widely ridiculed for attending a fancy dinner at The French Laundry.
In Chicago, Lightfoot was criticized early in the pandemic for getting her hair done after Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order that also closed down hair salons and barbershops. Lightfoot, who justified her decision in part by saying she is the face of the city and does national media appearances, also had done a public service announcement advising residents that getting their roots done isn’t an essential service.
Lightfoot also was criticized for joining street celebrations after Joe Biden was declared the winner of last month’s presidential election.
Earlier in the week Tunney said that the dining room was never crowded at Ann Sather’s and that diners were kept apart at socially distanced tables.
Tunney last month voted against Lightfoot’s 2021 budget package and its $94 million property tax increase. The alderman, whose ward includes some of the highest property values in the city, said he couldn’t support another hike on his constituents. The tax hike passed by a 28-22 vote, and the budget passed by a vote of 29-21.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!