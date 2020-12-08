Chicago alderman’s restaurant facing possible $10K fine for indoor dining violation

“We’ve been sporadically letting some people in, regulars at the restaurant, to accommodate them from time to time,” Tunney said Monday. “It’s done. It will not continue, as of today.”

Tunney is the latest Democratic politician to get in trouble for not following social distancing rules. Recently, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was widely ridiculed for attending a fancy dinner at The French Laundry.

In Chicago, Lightfoot was criticized early in the pandemic for getting her hair done after Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order that also closed down hair salons and barbershops. Lightfoot, who justified her decision in part by saying she is the face of the city and does national media appearances, also had done a public service announcement advising residents that getting their roots done isn’t an essential service.

Lightfoot also was criticized for joining street celebrations after Joe Biden was declared the winner of last month’s presidential election.

Earlier in the week Tunney said that the dining room was never crowded at Ann Sather’s and that diners were kept apart at socially distanced tables.

Tunney last month voted against Lightfoot’s 2021 budget package and its $94 million property tax increase. The alderman, whose ward includes some of the highest property values in the city, said he couldn’t support another hike on his constituents. The tax hike passed by a 28-22 vote, and the budget passed by a vote of 29-21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0