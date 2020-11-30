Chicago officials shut down 300-person party

Officials enforcing coronavirus orders shut down a party attended by about 300 people in Wicker Park over the weekend and cited a business for hosting a party with more than 600 attendees, the city of Chicago said in a news release.

Since restrictions on indoor service at restaurants and bars and tighter crowd limits went into effect on Oct. 30, the city said it has shut down five businesses for one day and closed four others until they have a reopening plan in place. In addition, the city said it has issued 20 citations and 54 “orders to correct” to bars, restaurants and other businesses.

“While the vast majority of Chicago’s businesses are doing the right thing and following the COVID-19 regulations, it is incredibly disheartening to see some establishments continue to egregiously and blatantly disregard the guidelines and put our entire community at risk,” said Rosa Escareno, commissioner of the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department.

Officials responded to a complaint about an illegal party in the basement at 1612 W. Division Street in Wicker Park early Sunday morning. They found about 300 people at the party with “no social distancing and no face coverings,” according to a news release.