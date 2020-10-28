Coles Co. adds 23 new cases; Pritzker, health department director warn of COVID case increases;

SPRINGFIELD — Starting Friday, Chicago will be the seventh of 11 regions of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan due for increased economic restrictions, including the closure of bars and restaurants for indoor service.
Two other regions are above the 8% positivity rate threshold that, if sustained for three days, would subject them to the same mitigations, and the other two non-mitigated regions are quickly nearing the threshold as well.
One of those nearing the threshold is Region 6, which includes Coles and neighboring counties, which had a positivity rate of 7.9% on Tuesday.
Coles County health officials on Tuesday announced 23 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The new cases brought the county’s total for the disease caused by the coronavirus to 2,062. Of those, 13 are currently hospitalized, 313 are recovering, 1,696 have recovered and 40 are deceased, the department said. Shelby County reported seven new cases.
“We can’t ignore what is happening around us – because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring.” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said of the mitigation imposed on Chicago in a news release.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to increase across the state. As of Monday night, the state reported 2,758 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 595 in intensive care unit beds and 241 on ventilators. Those numbers were once again new highs since early to mid-June.
“Based on current trends, we soon could face reduced hospital bed availability and overwhelming our health care systems,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release. “Please, for our health care workers, yourself, and your community, keep distance between you and others, wash your hands, and always wear a mask when around people.”
IDPH reported another 46 virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 9,568. The 4,000 cases reported Tuesday were among 62,074 test results reported, making for a one-day positivity rate of 6.4%.
The statewide COVID-19 rolling positivity rate increased to 6.4% Tuesday, the highest it has been since June 2.
Currently, Regions 1 in northwest Illinois, 5 in southern Illinois, and 7 and 8 in Will, Kankakee, Kane and DuPage counties are all under increased mitigations, with suburban Cook County and the Metro East on the Missouri border joining them starting Wednesday.
Region 3, which includes Springfield and several surrounding counties, increased to an 8% positivity rate, according to the latest data, and Region 9, including north suburban Lake and McHenry counties, increased to 8.4% – the second day above the threshold that would lead to increased mitigations for that region.
Region 2, including Peoria and several surrounding counties, had a positivity rate of 7.5%.
“To those clamoring that these restrictions infringe on your freedom, I hope you don’t have to experience being restricted to a hospital bed, hooked up to a ventilator, struggling to breathe," Ezike said.
