Coles Co. adds 23 new cases; Pritzker, health department director warn of COVID case increases;

SPRINGFIELD — Starting Friday, Chicago will be the seventh of 11 regions of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan due for increased economic restrictions, including the closure of bars and restaurants for indoor service.

Two other regions are above the 8% positivity rate threshold that, if sustained for three days, would subject them to the same mitigations, and the other two non-mitigated regions are quickly nearing the threshold as well.

One of those nearing the threshold is Region 6, which includes Coles and neighboring counties, which had a positivity rate of 7.9% on Tuesday.

Coles County health officials on Tuesday announced 23 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The new cases brought the county’s total for the disease caused by the coronavirus to 2,062. Of those, 13 are currently hospitalized, 313 are recovering, 1,696 have recovered and 40 are deceased, the department said. Shelby County reported seven new cases.

“We can’t ignore what is happening around us – because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring.” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said of the mitigation imposed on Chicago in a news release.