Coles County businesses benefit from $515,000 in state BIG funding

“If they aren't, we really try to work with grantees to get them back in compliance. And then the very last line of defense would be to potentially claw back funds,” she said.

Guthrie said the department hasn’t clawed back any grant funds so far but one grant recipient that was not in compliance voluntarily returned their funds.

Doerr said the agency also failed to communicate an applicant’s realistic chance of getting money.

“They massively oversold the program,” he said. “The ship went down, and only one in five businesses got a lifeboat. Everybody's happy for the one in five small businesses who made it in the lifeboat.”

Matt Strauss applied for BIG funds to help his Chicago restaurant — Table, Donkey and Stick — and Danke, a Chicago sandwich shop, where he is a managing member, but was denied funds for both businesses.

He said his businesses have remained afloat with PPP funds, and expects they will receive a second round of federal PPP money in the coming weeks.

“The bottom line is (DCEO) should have taken applications, determined eligibility, and then distributed funds across the pool — the full universe of eligible applicants. It’s the only way to do it equitably,” he said.