Coles County reports another COVID death; Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident with COVID-19 has died, health officials announced Wednesday.

The death brings the county's total 79. Officials also announced 19 new positive cases, bringing the number to 4,840. Of those, 13 are hospitalized, 4,560 have recovered and 188 are recovering.

The news comes as the state continues to see progress with its rolling seven-day average COVID-19 case positivity rate, which decreased for the 12th straight day Wednesday.

The rolling positivity rate stood at 5.5%, a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous day, marking its lowest point since Oct. 20.

The one-day positivity rate was 5.6% Wednesday as the state reported 4,822 new cases among 86,121 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 107 deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the confirmed COVID-19-related death toll to 18,398 since the pandemic first reached Illinois.

There have been 1,081,534 confirmed or probable cases among 14.9 million test results reported since the pandemic began.

