Coles County sees 29 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported that 29 additional cases of COVID-19 were identified on Sunday, as the state's stepped up mitigation measures for the region are set to begin Monday.
The new figures have brought Coles County total cases to 2,262, with 14 currently hospitalized, 385 recovering, 1,823 recovered, and 40 deceased.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also on Sunday reported 6,890 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 35 additional deaths.
The death total in Illinois since the start of the pandemic reached 9,792 with the latest numbers. There are 417,280 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.
Sunday’s confirmed cases were the result of 78,458 tests conducted Saturday, placing the latest seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 at 8%. The recovery rate stands at 97%.
As of late Saturday, 3,294 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 692 patients were in the ICU and 284 patients with the coronavirus were on ventilators.
The Coles County health department showed a daily case positivity rate of 11.6% for Thursday and the seven day rolling average is 11.5% for that date, according to the state.
Coles County's COVID-19 metrics level was recently moved into the "orange" warning level by the state. The health department said the state's Region 6, which includes Coles County, has reached 8% or greater for the past three days. Region 6 will be facing increased mitigation measures, including the temporary closure of restaurant dining rooms, starting on Monday.
"We can make a difference by following the 3 W's. Wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands," the health department said.
The state also Sunday put additional restrictions on Region 2, which includes the Bloomington-Normal area. That means all 11 districts tracked by the health department have restrictions in place.
