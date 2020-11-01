Coles County sees 29 additional COVID-19 cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Coles County health department showed a daily case positivity rate of 11.6% for Thursday and the seven day rolling average is 11.5% for that date, according to the state.

Coles County's COVID-19 metrics level was recently moved into the "orange" warning level by the state. The health department said the state's Region 6, which includes Coles County, has reached 8% or greater for the past three days. Region 6 will be facing increased mitigation measures, including the temporary closure of restaurant dining rooms, starting on Monday.

"We can make a difference by following the 3 W's. Wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands," the health department said.

The state also Sunday put additional restrictions on Region 2, which includes the Bloomington-Normal area. That means all 11 districts tracked by the health department have restrictions in place.

