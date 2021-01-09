 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 37 new COVID-19 cases, gives vaccination update
Coles County sees 37 new COVID-19 cases, gives vaccination update

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported 37 additional COVID-19 case on Friday and gave an update on the first phase of vaccinations.

The new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases reportedly have increased Coles County's total case county to 4,652 since the pandemic began. This total includes nine currently hospitalized, 288 recovering, 4,281 recovered, and 74 deceased.

Coles County's health department reported that hospital and non-hospital healthcare workers are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations during "Phase 1a" at this time. The county department said it will announced when the Illinois Department of Public Health allows all local health departments to move into "Phase 1b." Those eligible will be in accordance to state and national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidelines.

In other matters, the health department issued a reminder that Eastern Illinois University will partner with the Illinois Department of Public Health to offer COVID-19 testing for community members from 9 am. to 4 p.m. Tuesday on campus. There will be walk-up options at the Student Recreation Center and drive through options Land Fieldhouse. More information is posted at https://www.eiu.edu/covid/testing.php.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 9,277 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 126 additional deaths. Illinois has now reported more than 1 million cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has now reported a total of 1,017,322 cases, including 17,395 deaths.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

