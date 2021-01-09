Coles County sees 37 new COVID-19 cases, gives vaccination update

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported 37 additional COVID-19 case on Friday and gave an update on the first phase of vaccinations.

The new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases reportedly have increased Coles County's total case county to 4,652 since the pandemic began. This total includes nine currently hospitalized, 288 recovering, 4,281 recovered, and 74 deceased.

Coles County's health department reported that hospital and non-hospital healthcare workers are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations during "Phase 1a" at this time. The county department said it will announced when the Illinois Department of Public Health allows all local health departments to move into "Phase 1b." Those eligible will be in accordance to state and national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidelines.

