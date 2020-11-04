Coles County sees two additional COVID-19 deaths, 72 new cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Wednesday announced the death of two additional county residents with COVID-19, as well as the identification of 72 new cases of this coronavirus.
The health department reported the new cases have brought the total laboratory confirmed case count for Coles County to 2,387, with 14 currently hospitalized, 421 recovering, 1,906 recovered, and 46 deceased.
Also on Wednesday, Shelby County reported two COVID-19 deaths, bringing its total to 20, and Moultrie County reported its seventh coronavirus-related death.
All three counties are in Region 6 of the state's COVID-19 response plan.
The entire state is under renewed state restrictions intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Those restrictions include no indoor dining or bar service and limits on the size of gatherings. A region is placed under the renewed restrictions after it exceeds an 8% positivity rate for three straight days. It will remain under the renewed restrictions until it maintains a positivity rate of 6.5% or less for three straight days.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged residents on Wednesday to stay focused on slowing the spread of COVID-19 as the state’s one-day COVID-19 case positivity rate hit 10.5 percent– its highest rate since May 22 – and the Illinois Department of Public Health reported its second highest one-day total of new confirmed cases with 7,538.
“I know there's a lot of focus on other current events right now, but I do want to remind everyone that Illinois, and the nation, especially the states making news right now for their role in the presidential election, are in the middle of a public health crisis. And we cannot forget to take the necessary precautions to beat this pandemic down,” Pritzker said during his daily press briefing on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 once again pushed past second-wave highs as the rolling seven-day average test positivity rate in all 11 of the state’s mitigation regions exceeded 10 percent.
The state also reported another 55 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll since the pandemic began to 9,933 among 437,556 confirmed cases out of 8 million test results reported.
