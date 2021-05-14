Computer hackers stole thousands of Lightfoot administration emails. Here’s a look at some of what they leaked online.

“Why would we emphasize the 55% failure rate? We want move away from these kinds of metrics. Indeed, in talking points that I wrote for the police, we say that not all deadlines are created equal,” she wrote.

‘Indoor dining’

Early in the pandemic, Lightfoot and Governor J.B. Pritzker repeatedly clashed in private on COVID-19 mitigation measures.

They mostly presented a unified front in public. Behind the scenes, however, Lightfoot’s City Hall team last summer considered defying Pritzker’s indoor dining ban. Top staff members even scheduled a meeting to discuss how such a move would play out.

“There has been some discussion that the City should permit indoor dining in restaurants, even if otherwise prohibited under state order. The purpose of this call is to discuss what it would mean for the City to do so and how this would be operationalized,” one staffer wrote in June 2020 to top-ranking Lightfoot administration officials.

The plan never came to fruition but Lightfoot was publicly critical of the governor when he closed indoor dining again in the fall.