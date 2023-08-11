SPRINGFIELD — A group of Livingston County 4-H youths sat under a shade tree as they lunched on fried appetizers and mini-burgers Thursday afternoon at the Illinois State Fair.

Teenagers feasting on fair food is a common site there, but what was different was that the main ingredient in their meal was copi, the new consumer food brand for invasive carp. They were eating copi nuggets, rangoon, empanadas and sliders.

"Last year, they had samples of (copi) and it was phenomenal, so we had to come back and get some more," 4-H leader Cheryl Hansen, of Flanagan, said of the copi giveaways at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' Conservation World exhibit area.

This year, IDNR has arranged for the new Flippin’ Fish Shack food truck from Grafton to sell a variety of copi menu items throughout the fair, which will continue through Aug. 20. The Fish Shack will be open daily during Conservation World hours, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Flippin' Fish co-owner Darla Drainer said her husband, commercial fisherman Randy Drainer, has helped supply his sister's fried fish stand for 30 years now, so they decided to put this experience to work opening a food truck of their own.

Drainer said she and her husband heard IDNR was looking for a vendor to sell copi at this year's state fair, so they answered this call. She said they are accustomed to cooking up catfish and buffalo fish, so they needed to test various invasive carp recipes in preparation for the fair.

For their copi needs, the food vendors turned to fish processed by Sorce Freshwater Co. in East Peoria and sold by Humphrey's Market in Springfield. Drainer said she was pleasantly surprised by how well this mild fish paired with many ingredients, such as being a substitute for crab in rangoons.

Drainer said Flippin' Fish, which may now offer copi at other festivals and special events, encourages those who may be skeptical about eating invasive carp to give it a try.

"It's not what they think. This is completely different," Drainer said.

IDNR launched the copi brand in June 2022, with the goal of rebranding invasive carp to combat public misconceptions and increase consumer interest. IDNR reported that Illinois processors have doubled their sales since the launch, and nationwide sales are now available online.

Copi is described as a mild, clean-tasting fish with heart-healthy omega-3s and very low levels of mercury. IDNR reported that increased consumption will help keep the fish from decimating other fish populations in the Great Lakes and restore an ecological balance to waterways downstream.

“We know there’s a lot of curiosity about copi, and the Illinois State Fair is a perfect time for people to find out what all the buzz is about,” IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie said in a press release. “Anytime IDNR has offered copi during the fair, people walk away impressed by how light, delicious and versatile it is.”

