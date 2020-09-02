COVID-19 cases spike at University of Illinois after large weekend parties; students told to stay home except for essential trips and not to gather, even in small groups

And students who host parties will face “immediate suspension,” officials said. So far, two students and a fraternity have been suspended, while more than 100 are facing discipline.

On Sunday, the latest day for which data was publicly available, 104 new cases were identified on campus -- the most in a single day since the school’s testing program began, according to the school’s data. That marks a steep rise since students returned for move-in starting Aug. 16, when just seven new cases were detected.

The downstate campus, Illinois’s largest university with more than 50,000 students last year, has received national attention for a saliva test its researchers developed to quickly and easily find asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19. Students are required to take the tests twice a week if they are living in dorms or visiting campus.

UIUC’s COVID-19 testing dashboard says that 164,833 saliva tests have been performed since July. The school’s seven-day rolling average positive rate stands at 1.03% -- up from about .75% last week.

In its news release, UIUC acknowledges that the “numbers did not go down as predicted” despite complex modeling efforts over the summer.