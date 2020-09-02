COVID-19 cases spike at University of Illinois after large weekend parties; students told to stay home except for essential trips and not to gather, even in small groups

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is reporting a spike in positive COVID-19 cases among undergraduate students, saying the infections are tied to large parties and gatherings over the weekend, according to a media release.
More than 400 new cases have been identified since classes began Aug. 24, the school said Wednesday afternoon. And if cases continue to rise, UIUC leaders worry that some infected people will require hospitalization.
“In the past few days, the number of positive cases has increased at a rate that is on track to double the number of cases every week,” the news release says. “If that trend continues, the university would experience 75-100 new cases each day and would expect to have as many as 8,000 positive cases over the course of the semester.”
School officials say they will share additional plans about how to counteract the increase at a 3:30 p.m. news conference. The strategy includes increasing staffing to monitor student behavior, contacting students who test positive more quickly and asking undergraduates to limit non-essential social events.
Starting Wednesday and through Sept. 16, students are expected to hunker down in their residences, leaving only for essential activities such as taking COVID-19 tests, attending classes and going to the grocery store. Students are discouraged from “gathering in small or large groups under any circumstances,” the school says.
And students who host parties will face “immediate suspension,” officials said. So far, two students and a fraternity have been suspended, while more than 100 are facing discipline.
On Sunday, the latest day for which data was publicly available, 104 new cases were identified on campus -- the most in a single day since the school’s testing program began, according to the school’s data. That marks a steep rise since students returned for move-in starting Aug. 16, when just seven new cases were detected.
The downstate campus, Illinois’s largest university with more than 50,000 students last year, has received national attention for a saliva test its researchers developed to quickly and easily find asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19. Students are required to take the tests twice a week if they are living in dorms or visiting campus.
UIUC’s COVID-19 testing dashboard says that 164,833 saliva tests have been performed since July. The school’s seven-day rolling average positive rate stands at 1.03% -- up from about .75% last week.
In its news release, UIUC acknowledges that the “numbers did not go down as predicted” despite complex modeling efforts over the summer.
About 800 students are in quarantine, and the school calculates that between 300 to 400 people would need to be added to quarantine every day if cases continue to rise, the school said.
Chancellor Robert Jones said the school will take “swift action” to identify and remove students who refuse to follow safety guidelines.
“We have been encouraged that the vast majority of our students have been compliant, and we believe this effort will require noncompliant students to make the choice to either comply or leave campus,” he said in a statement.”
