COVID-19’s true toll in Illinois is likely higher than reported. A closer look at ‘excess deaths’ in 2020.

It would be easy to assume that COVID-19 was responsible for nearly all the excess deaths. After all, the conservative estimate of total excess deaths -- 7,490 through July 25 -- is pretty close to the 7,397 COVID-19 deaths reported by the state as of that date.

But the truth is likely a bit more complicated, partly because states can be late in supplying the CDC with death data and partly because some weeks saw numbers that exceeded the known COVID-19 deaths.

After trying to account for those factors, the CDC estimates that 3,569 excess deaths occurred in Illinois from February through July that were not labeled as COVID-19. Of those, 1,057 were part of weekly spikes big enough to be considered statistically significant.

Missing COVID-19 deaths?

So if some excess deaths were not labeled as COVID-19, what types of deaths are they?

With people near death often fighting a variety of ailments, it’s not always easy to determine the underlying cause that triggers the chain of events leading to a death. Health experts said a new virus only complicated things, likely leading to some mislabeling.

As an example, researchers point to deaths that doctors said were triggered by seasonal influenza or pneumonia, which share symptoms with COVID-19.